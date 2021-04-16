UTRGV Men’s soccer falls to Air Force in Semifinals of WAC Tournament

LAS VEGAS (KVEO) — The No. 2 University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men’s soccer team fell 1-0 to the No. 6 Air Force Falcons on Thursday at the Peter Johann Memorial Stadium in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Vaqueros outshot the Falcons 14 to 11 but were only able to put two shots on goal compared to Air Force’s six shots on goal.



The Falcons put pressure on the Vaqueros as they put five shots on goal in the first half as junior goalie Trevor Schneider made all five saves to keep the match scoreless.

The Falcons put the pressure right back on the Vaqueros in the second half as they took the lead in the 50th minute. Jacob Angeletti took the pass from Quinn Matulis and found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead and game-winner.



Schneider finished the match with five saves as Air Force goalie Kainoa Likewise finished with two saves to complete the shutout.