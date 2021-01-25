UTRGV men’s soccer excited for fresh start

EDINBURG (KVEO) – While waiting for the go-ahead to return to action, the Vaqueros welcomed a new head coach to their men’s soccer program.

“We’re just getting to know each other,” said Bryheem Hancock, new head coach of the UTRGV men’s soccer team. “You know, knowing the players, knowing concepts that we want to do through a lot of Zoom and phone calls so transitions been good, it’s been smooth.”

While Zoom has served as a tool to athletic programs all around the country, the Vaqueros will finally be able to resume in-person competition this week.

“It’s been over a year,” said Hancock. “They actually haven’t played an actual match. So, just to get the jitters out, the nervousness, the rust off.”

While coaching isn’t anything new to Hancock, the style that he’s introducing to this team, and how he’s been implementing it, is.

“Obviously there are challenges doing things through zoom but I think it’s going pretty smooth. Just asking questions, giving them quizzes, showing videos, having them answer scenarios, it’s been positive,” said Hancock.

This Vaqueros soccer team aren’t the only only ready to rally the valley.

“I’m excited, I haven’t coached a team in over a year,” said Hancock. “Similar to the players feelings of just getting out there again, and having the whistle blown, having referees, obviously being able to allow some spectators to watch.”

The Vaqueros ease into play with an exhibition match at home against Texas A&M International Wednesday at 7pm.

“We have a lot of new faces. I’m anticipating the nervousness and excitement,” said Hancock. “Just trying to keep the group calm going into Wednesday.”