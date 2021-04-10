UTRGV Men’s soccer clinches top-two finish in win over Incarnate Word

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The 25th ranked UTRGV men’s soccer team clinched a top-two finish and a first-round bye in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament with a 1-0 win over Incarnate Word University Friday afternoon.

The Vaqueros (6-1-2) could earn their first WAC Championship if No. 15 Grand Canyon loses or ties its season finale against UNLV Friday evening.

In the 66th minute, senior William Akio deflected a pass to set up junior Reshaun Walkes to open up the scoring.

The lone goal proved enough. The Vaqueros outshot the Cardinals 11-3, including 5-1 on goal.

UTRGV begins WAC tournament play on Thursday with a semifinal matchup in Las Vegas. The game will be played at 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. depending on final seeding. All broadcasts will be streamed on ESPN+.