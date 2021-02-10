UTRGV Men’s Basketball to delay return to play following death of Coach Lew Hill

EDINBURG (KVEO) – UTRGV Men’s Basketball will not play its scheduled games this weekend as the team mourns the loss of Coach Lew Hill.

The Vaqueros were scheduled to play a two-game series at California Baptist this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13. The games are not expected to be rescheduled, but the two programs could play if an off week permits. The decision to forgo the series was made by players, coaches and team staff, a move Athletic Director Chasse Conque supports.

“This decision was made after several discussions with our men’s basketball team and we are 100% supportive of our student-athletes and coaches,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “We all need time to process this immeasurable loss, and we have told our team to take as much time as they need. Our priority is the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Everything else is secondary.”

The Vaqueros’ next scheduled matchup will feature a two-game home series against Seattle University on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20, at 7 p.m.