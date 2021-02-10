UTRGV Men’s Basketball to delay return to play following death of Coach Lew Hill

Local Sports

by: Daniel Esteve

Posted: / Updated:

The basketball community mourns the loss of UTRGV Head Basketball Coach Lew Hill

EDINBURG (KVEO) – UTRGV Men’s Basketball will not play its scheduled games this weekend as the team mourns the loss of Coach Lew Hill.

The Vaqueros were scheduled to play a two-game series at California Baptist this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13. The games are not expected to be rescheduled, but the two programs could play if an off week permits. The decision to forgo the series was made by players, coaches and team staff, a move Athletic Director Chasse Conque supports.

“This decision was made after several discussions with our men’s basketball team and we are 100% supportive of our student-athletes and coaches,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “We all need time to process this immeasurable loss, and we have told our team to take as much time as they need. Our priority is the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Everything else is secondary.”

The Vaqueros’ next scheduled matchup will feature a two-game home series against Seattle University on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link