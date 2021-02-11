UTRGV Men’s Basketball to announce interim head coach

The distanced UTRGV men’s basketball bench watches as a game is in play

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s basketball team will announce an interim head coach in a press conference at 4:15 p.m. this afternoon.

The announcement comes four days after the untimely death of Head Coach Lew Hill.

Hill served as head coach for five seasons at UTRGV. His death came shortly after a 77-75 loss at Texas Southern in Houston.

In 2021, his team boasted an 8-4 record, including an undefeated 2-0 record in conference play.

History never alluded Coach Hill.

Hill’s 67 career wins was good for fifth place all-time in the program’s history.

Under Hill’s leadership, UTRGV’s 2018-2019 team completed its first winning season since the 2007-2008 season, when the team was known as the University of Texas-Pan American Broncs. In his first three years as head coach, Hill improved the team’s overall record by five wins each season, including a 20-win season during the aforementioned 2018-2019 season.

The Vaqueros canceled a two-game home series against California Baptist set for this weekend, Feb. 12-13. UTRGV’s new interim coach could make their debut as early as next weekend, Feb. 19, when the Vaqueros tip off a two-game home series against Seattle University.