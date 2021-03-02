UTRGV Men’s basketball falls to New Mexico State

EL PASO, Texas (KVEO) – The UTRGV Vaqueros Men’s basketball team was on the road Tuesday. They played the New Mexico State Aggies at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center and lost 69-51.

Graduate student Jeff Otchere led the Vaqueros (9-7, 2-3 WAC) with a season-high 11 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Sophomore Connor Raines scored nine points. Senior Javon Levi scored eight points with two steals. Junior Uche Dibiamaka scored eight points with three rebounds. Junior LaQuan Butler finished with seven points.

The Vaqueros took the lead early, pushing their lead to 11-5 when Dibiamaka made a three-point play in the first half. The Aggies answered by going on a 7-0 run, but a free throw by Anthony Bratton tied the game at 12. Levi followed with a three to put the Vaqueros back on top.

The Aggies led by as much as 20, going up 46-26 in the final 13 minutes.

The Vaqueros would again pull within 10 points, but the Aggies scored the next six points to push the game out of reach for the Vaqueros.

UTRGV hosts Tarleton on Friday at 7 p.m. for Coach Lew Hill Tribute Night as part of the Bert Ogden Arena Series, presented by the City of Edinburg.

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive commemorative t-shirts honoring Coach Hill. There will also be tributes to Coach Hill throughout the game.

Bert Ogden Arena will be allowed approximately 1,200 fans to attend the game to allow for proper social distancing. UTRGV faculty and staff can enter their email addresses at checkout to receive a 20 percent discount. Current UTRGV students can pick up their tickets for free by showing their UTRGV student ID at the Bert Ogden Arena box office starting at 6 p.m. on game day.