UTRGV men’s basketball drops series at Utah Valley

OREM, UT (KVEO) – Following a 78-74 loss Friday evening, the UTRGV Vaqueros Men’s basketball team dropped the second game of a two-game series, 73-64 at Utah Valley.

UTRGV Junior Uche Dibiamaka paved the way for the Vaqueros, totaling a career-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Seniors Javon Levi and Anthony Bratton both finished in double figures with 15 points and 14 points, respectively.

Levi opened the game with a steal and a score, but the Wolverines quickly took control of the tempo.

The Wolverines entered halftime with a 38-27 lead, holding off a pair of Vaqueros runs in the process.

With 12:48 remaining in the game, the Wolverines held their largest lead of the night, 54-37. An 11-0 UTRGV run cut the deficit, but the Vaqueros could not make up the difference.

UTRGV visits New Mexico State on Tuesday, March 2, at 12 p.m. at UTEP’s Haskins Center. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Arizona, Comcast New Mexico, and The CW Las Cruces/El Paso. Fans can also watch for free online at WACDigitalNetwork.com.