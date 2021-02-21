UTRGV Men’s Basketball dominates in first game following death of Coach Lew Hill

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV Men’s basketball team defeated the Dallas Christian Crusaders 116-51 in the team’s first game since the passing of Head Coach Lew Hill.

It was a career night for handful of Vaqueros players.

Junior Laquon Butler led all scorers with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Junior Marek Nelson scored a career-high 18 points, while his teammate junior Uche Dibiamaka tied a career-high in points with 18. Junior Ricky “Doc” Nelson also finished the night with a career-high 10 assists.

As a whole, UTRGV passed the all-time record for steals in a single game with 27 steals, eclipsing the previous record of 24 dating back to 1981.

Players and staff held a moment of silence for Coach Hill before the game and wore patches commemorating the late coach on jerseys and warm-up gear. Members of Coach Hill’s family were in attendance, and players and staff paid respects to the family after the game.

UTRGV resumes Western Athletic Conference play on Friday at 7 p.m. at Utah Valley. Fans can watch for free online at WACDigitalNetwork.com.