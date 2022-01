EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Grand Canyon men’s basketball team defeated UTRGV 84-70 in a WAC Conference game on Thursday night.

The Vaqueros fall to 5-9 overall (0-2 WAC).

Mike Adenwunmi led UTRGV with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

UTRGV’s next game is on Saturday night when the Vaqueros host New Mexico State at 7 p.m.

The UTRGV women’s basketball team beat GCU 62-50 on the road. Taylor Muff led UTRGV with 15 points.

The Vaqueros next game is at New Mexico State on Saturday at 3 p.m.