UTRGV keeper Maile Lunardi selected WAC Defensive Player of the Week

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – The Western Athletic Conference announced on Monday that redshirt junior goalie Maile Lunardi of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women’s soccer team has been named WAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Lunardi helped the Vaqueros to a sweep of New Mexico State last week while helping the team earn its fifth shutout of the season.
Lunardi made a pair of second-half saves to help UTRGV to a 2-1 victory on Thursday. Lunardi then posted her sixth shutout of her career as she made three saves in UTRGV’s 1-0 win on Saturday.
UTRGV will be back in action on Thursday, March 18, when it kicks off a two-match series with Grand Canyon at 9 p.m. at GCU Stadium.
