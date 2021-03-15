UTRGV keeper Maile Lunardi selected WAC Defensive Player of the Week

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)– The Western Athletic Conference announced on Monday that senior William Akio of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men's soccer team has been named WAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Akio scored a pair of goals to help the Vaqueros to a 3-1 victory over UNLV on Saturday. The two goals were Akio's first third and fourth of the season.

This marked Akio's second-straight multi-goal match of the season, after also scoring two goals against Utah Valley last week and the fourth of his career.

With the two goals, Akio now leads the team with four goals and nine points while also adding in an assist. Akio now ranks tied for fourth in Division I program history with 42 career points, tied for fifth with 15 career goals, and third in career assists.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Saturday when they face San Jose State at 9 p.m. at the Spartan Soccer Complex.