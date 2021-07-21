UTRGV Hires Shareese Hicks as new track & field and cross country head coach

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday UTRGV announced Shareese Hicks as the new head coach of the track & field and cross country programs.

Hicks spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Memphis. She worked directly with those competing in sprints and hurdles, though her experience in the sports go far beyond that.

Prior to arriving at Memphis, Hicks served as the Neosho County Community College track & field head coach for five seasons, coaching 20 athletes that were NJCAA national qualifiers, including three that earned All-American honors.

As teams, the women’s track & field squad improved by two spots in the regional rankings while the men’s squad move up one spot under Hicks’ leadership.

Prior to jumping into full-time collegiate coaching ranks, Hicks was a professional track & field athlete from 2008-2015. She competed primarily in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes in meets across the United States and around the world.

As a 2012 USA Olympic Trials finalist in the 400-meter dash, Hicks impressed in her first year as a professional in 2008, winning gold at the USA Indoor Nationals in the 400-meter dash and bronze at the World Indoor Championships in the same event. She also ran a leg on the 4×400-meter relay team that took bronze at the 2008 World Indoor Championships.

Hicks won gold as a member of the 4×100 and 4×400-meter relay teams at the North American, Central American, and Caribbean Championships. She also earned silver in the 200-meter dash. Hicks went on to take silver in the 4×100-meter relay at the Pan American Games.

Shareese Hicks is the first black female head coach in UTRGV athletics history.