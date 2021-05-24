UTRGV earns program-record 20th WAC win in season-finale victory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Baseball team defeated the Sacramento State Hornets 4-2 to solidify the program’s highest-conference win total in program history.

UTRGV Graduate Student Andy Atwood played a pivotal role in securing the season-finale win, accounting for two doubles and a run scored. Graduate Student Coleman Grubbs added two scores to the tally.

The game, however, was not smooth sailing for the visitors.

Trailing by two in the sixth inning, Grubbs and Atwood managed two big hits to spark a Vaqueros run. Sophomore Diego Ramirez and junior Freddy Rojas Jr. followed the hits with two RBIs to tie the ball game at two.

The Vaqueros similarly took the lead in the eighth inning, which featured back-to-back hits from Grubbs and Atwood followed by a quick RBI.

With the win, the Vaqueros will head into the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament as the No. 3 seed, featuring a first-round matchup against the sixth-seeded Utah Valley Wolverines. The Vaqueros nearly swept the season series between the two programs, earning a series win with a 3-1 record.

UTRGV will begin its postseason campaign on Wednesday, May 26, at 4 p.m. at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, AZ.