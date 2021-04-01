UTRGV drops first of series against California Baptist

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team dropped a pitchers’ duel to the California Baptist University Lancers 3-0 on Thursday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Junior Kevin Stevens (2-4) pitched well for the Vaqueros, going a career-high 7.0 innings, striking out seven while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks.

Junior Tyler Kisner followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, striking out three.

Chris Burica, however, was equal to the task, retiring the first seven batters he faced and not allowing a hit until graduate student Conrado Diaz came up with a one-out double in the fourth. Burica then retired the next nine batters before back-to-back one-out singles by graduate student Andy Atwood and junior Freddy Rojas Jr. with one out in the seventh. One out later, a single by junior Angel De La Cruz loaded the bases, but Burica struck out freshman Spencer Serven to end the threat.

Burica pitched a complete game, striking out six while allowing four hits without a walk.

The Lancers scored their first two runs in the third on an infield single by John Glenn and a double-steal.

The Lancers added a run in the seventh on an infield-single by Nick Plaia.

UTRGV and California Baptist play a doubleheader on Friday at 1 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The first game is scheduled for seven innings and the second game is scheduled for the full nine. UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at UTRGV Baseball Stadium at approximately 1,200 fans.