EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV men’s basketball team defeated Chicago St. 85-63. The victory is UTRGV’s first in WAC conference play. The Vaqueros lost their first four conference games.

Three Vaqueros scored in double figures, including Mike Adenwunmi, who led the team with 19 points.

The UTRGV women’s team also defeated Chicago 58-47. The women’s team improves to 2-1 in conference play.