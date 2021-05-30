UTRGV Baseball’s WAC Tournament run comes to an end in championship game

MESA, AZ (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Baseball team fell to the top-seeded Grand Canyon Lopes 5-4 to end its Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament run Saturday evening.

The Vaqueros won back-to-back elimination games, including a win over the former WAC Tournament champion Sacramento State Hornets, to advance to the championship round. Had UTRGV defeated Grand Canyon Saturday night, the Vaqueros would have played a second game on Sunday to determine the WAC champion.

Despite falling to a 1-0 deficit in the third, the Vaqueros tied the ball game in the bottom of the inning. In the fourth, UTRGV took a 4-1 advantage after three-straight walks set up a bases-loaded situation, paving the way for two sacrifice flies and a hit-by-pitch to give the Vaqueros the advantage.

A series of runs in the sixth, followed by an RBI-single in the ninth tied the ball game for the Lopes. A Lope RBI single in the ninth proved to be the winning the run.

The loss marks the end of the 2021 season for the Vaqueros. UTRGV finished with a 32-26 overall record, including a 20-15 conference record.

