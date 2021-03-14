UTRGV baseball uses big fourth inning to beat Grand Canyon

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team used a seven-run fourth inning to beat the Grand Canyon University Lopes 9-4 in game two of a doubleheader on Saturday at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.

The game was tied at two when the Vaqueros (9-5, 2-1 WAC) loaded the bases with nobody out against Sasha Sneider (0-1) and Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis in the fourth.

Sophomore Angel De La Cruz got plunked to force-in a run. Junior Vela alum RJ Ochoa followed with a two-run double. One out later, a wild pitch scored Ochoa. Then, after a walk, junior Diego Ramirez hit into an RBI-fielder’s choice. Graduate student Conrado Diaz followed with a two-run home run to cap the inning with the score 9-2.

It was Diaz’s second home run of the doubleheader and the third of his career. All three home runs have come at GCU Ballpark, including a grand slam on April 14, 2019 and a three-run shot in game one.

UTRGV and Grand Canyon complete this four-game series on Sunday at 2 p.m.