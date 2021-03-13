UTRGV Baseball tops Grand Canyon in series opener

PHEONIX (KVEO) – In a clash of two teams that tied for first in the preseason Western Athletic Conference (WAC) coaches’ poll, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team, which is receiving votes in the latest NCBWA poll, beat the Grand Canyon University Lopes 6-2 in the WAC opener on Friday at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.

The Vaqueros (8-4, 1-0 WAC) are now winners of six in a row.

Senior Kevin Stevens (2-2) pitched 6.2 scoreless innings, striking out six while scattering three hits and three walks. Stevens hasn’t allowed an earned run in 14 innings dating back to Feb. 27 at Washington.

The Vaqueros scored all the runs they needed in the fourth when, with the bases loaded and two outs, post-baccalaureate student Christian Sepulveda ripped a 1-0 offering from Zach Barnes (1-3) down the left-field line to clear the bases and make the score 3-0.

In the sixth, the Vaqueros scratched across a run on an infield single and an error. Then, with a runner at third and two outs, Barnes intentionally walked Sepulveda, who immediately stole second, setting up a two-run single by junior DeAndre’ Shelton to make the score 6-0.

Graduate student Andy Atwood scored in both innings, finishing 2-for-3.

The Lopes (3-8-1, 0-1 WAC) got on the board in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk by Ryland Zaborowski.

The Lopes added a run with two outs in the ninth on a single by Brock Burton.

UTRGV and Grand Canyon play a doubleheader on Saturday at 3 p.m. Game one is scheduled to last seven innings while game to is scheduled for the full nine.