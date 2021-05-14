UTRGV Baseball sweeps double header against Northern Colorado

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Redshirt Senior Kevin Stevens pitched a complete game one-hit shutout to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team to a 5-0 victory in seven innings over the Northern Colorado Bears on Friday at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

The one-hitter by Stevens (7-4) is the 39th in program history as he allowed the one hit in the fifth inning to Matt Burkhart. Stevens was part of the last one-hitter as he combined to one hit Kansas State back on Feb. 14, 2020. Stevens finished one strikeout shy of his career-high with 11 strikeouts.

The Bears (11-30, 7-18 WAC) did not get a runner past first against Stevens.

The Vaqueros (26-21, 17-12 WAC) were led offensively by graduate student Coleman Grubbs who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Vaqueros got the scoring started in the bottom of the first as junior and Vela High School alum RJ Ochoa delivered an RBI single that scored Grubbs for the 1-0 lead.

UTRGV opened up the scoring in the bottom of the fifth as they knocked Bears starter Dylan Bowers (2-4) out of the game. Redshirt senior Jacob Hirsh reached on a throwing error to start the inning before Grubbs delivered an RBI triple to make it 2-0 UTRGV. The Vaqueros then got an RBI single from redshirt Junior Freddy Rojas Jr., Atwood then scored on a wild pitch, and redshirt sophomore Angel De La Cruz drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to push UTRGV’s lead to 5-0.

Bowers pitched four innings while allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

During game two, redshirt junior Deryk Serbantez and graduate student Kevin Palm combined to pitch The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team’s second-straight one-hitter in a 10-0 victory in seven innings over the Northern Colorado Bears to complete the sweep of the doubleheader on Friday at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Additionally, the UTRGV Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that Saturday’s game with Northern Colorado, which was slated to start at 1 p.m., will now start at 4 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The combined one-hitter is the 40th in program history after graduate student Kevin Stevens pitched a complete-game one-hitter in the first game of the doubleheader.

Serbantez (2-1) allowed the only hit to Northern Colorado (11-31, 7-19 WAC) in the first inning before retiring the next 13 batters he faced. Serbantez pitched a career-high five innings while recording a career-high six strikeouts.

Palm came in to pitch the final two innings while retiring all six batters he faced with a pair of strikeouts.

The Vaqueros (26-21, 17-12 WAC) were led offensively by graduate student Coleman Grubbs and redshirt junior Freddy Rojas Jr., who each posted three hits on the night. Grubbs went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple while Rojas went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Redshirt sophomore Angel De La Cruz got the scoring started in the bottom of the first as he delivered an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Grubbs from third giving UTRGV the 1-0 lead.

In the third, the Vaqueros kept things rolling as the first four hitters reach against Northern Colorado starter Sam Leach. With runners at second and third, graduate student Andy Atwood hit an RBI single making it 2-0. Rojas then followed with a two-run single before coming in to score on an RBI double by graduate student Joseph Impeduglia that pushed UTRGV’s lead to 5-0.

UTRGV added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on RBI singles by redshirt sophomore Diego Ramirez and freshman and PSJA High alum Jacob Sanchez which made it 7-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, a passed ball allowed Rojas to score from third and then an RBI fielder’s choice by Ramirez made the score 9-0.

A throwing error in the bottom of the seventh allowed postbaccalaureate student Christian Sepulveda to score to walk it off for the Vaqueros.