UTRGV Baseball splits series at Dixie State

ST. GEORGE, UT (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team dropped the finale of a four-game series 3-2 at Dixie State to split the season series 2-2.

In the loss, junior Freddy Rojas Jr. homered for the fourth straight game in the fourth inning to give the Vaqueros a 1-0 lead. Rojas Jr. finished 5-for-14 on the series with four home runs, one double, four walks, and 10 RBIs.

Despite another score in the eighth inning following a sacrifice fly from graduate student Andy Atwood, the Vaqueros could not overcome the three scores the Trailblazer managed in the fifth and sixth innings.

UTRGV will visit Dallas Baptist for a four-game series beginning Thursday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m.