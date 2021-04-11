COVID INFO COVID INFO

UTRGV baseball splits doubleheader against Utah Valley

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:
utrgv

baseball

EDINBURG (KVEO) – On Saturday the Vaqueros hosted the Utah Valley Wolverines at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in a doubleheader.

In game one, the Vaqueros trailed 2-0 after an inning. In the second, though, Elijah Alexander led off with a double and later scored on a Hirsh sacrifice fly. Vela alum RJ Ochoa followed with his second home run of the season to tie the game.

The Vaqueros took the lead in the fourth on a double by junior Freddy Rojas Jr. He later scored on an Alexander sacrifice fly to make the score 4-2.

With the game tied at 4, Alexander drew a leadoff walk against Carson Brown. After a sacrifice bunt moved Alexander to second, Hirsh scorched a double down the right-field line to give the Vaqueros the lead. Vaqueros took game one 5-4 over the Wolverines in 7 innings.

In game two, the Vaqueros trailed 3-2 entering the ninth, but put runners at first and second with one out to set up a game-tying single by Christian Sepulveda against Spenser Triplett.

In extra innings, each team started with a runner at second base.

The Wolverines took the lead in the top of the 10th on a one-out single by Kade Poulsen.

The Vaqueros answered in the bottom of the inning on a two-out single by Elijah Alexander.

In the 11th, Andrew Hacker led off with a two-run home run against Ricky Gerik Jr. (0-2).

In the bottom of the inning, Coleman Grubbs hit a one-out single to bring the Vaqueros to within one before Devin Smith recorded the save by getting a game-ending double play.

The Vaqueros fell to the Wolverines 6-5 in 11 innings.

They’ll play the last of the four-game series tomorrow at UTRGV Baseball Stadium at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link