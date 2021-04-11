UTRGV baseball splits doubleheader against Utah Valley

EDINBURG (KVEO) – On Saturday the Vaqueros hosted the Utah Valley Wolverines at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in a doubleheader.

In game one, the Vaqueros trailed 2-0 after an inning. In the second, though, Elijah Alexander led off with a double and later scored on a Hirsh sacrifice fly. Vela alum RJ Ochoa followed with his second home run of the season to tie the game.

The Vaqueros took the lead in the fourth on a double by junior Freddy Rojas Jr. He later scored on an Alexander sacrifice fly to make the score 4-2.

With the game tied at 4, Alexander drew a leadoff walk against Carson Brown. After a sacrifice bunt moved Alexander to second, Hirsh scorched a double down the right-field line to give the Vaqueros the lead. Vaqueros took game one 5-4 over the Wolverines in 7 innings.

In game two, the Vaqueros trailed 3-2 entering the ninth, but put runners at first and second with one out to set up a game-tying single by Christian Sepulveda against Spenser Triplett.

In extra innings, each team started with a runner at second base.

The Wolverines took the lead in the top of the 10th on a one-out single by Kade Poulsen.

The Vaqueros answered in the bottom of the inning on a two-out single by Elijah Alexander.

In the 11th, Andrew Hacker led off with a two-run home run against Ricky Gerik Jr. (0-2).

In the bottom of the inning, Coleman Grubbs hit a one-out single to bring the Vaqueros to within one before Devin Smith recorded the save by getting a game-ending double play.

The Vaqueros fell to the Wolverines 6-5 in 11 innings.

They’ll play the last of the four-game series tomorrow at UTRGV Baseball Stadium at 12 p.m.