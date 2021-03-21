UTRGV Baseball snags two wins in doubleheader against Dixie State

ST. GEORGE, UT (KVEO) – Following a 13-3 win, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros defeated the Dixie State University Trailblazers 18-1 to claim both wins of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

In game two, Junior Robert Vela High School Alum RJ Ochoa hit his first career home run in the matchup, complemented by a 3-for-5 hitting display. Postbaccalaureate student Christian Sepulveda posted his second-straight three-hit game in the matchup as well.

RHP Max Balderama claimed the win in game one of the doubleheader. Sophomore Colten Davis earned his fifth win of the season in game two of the day.

UTRGV will look to claim the series win tomorrow, March 20, at 1 p.m. A win would mark the team’s third straight victory.