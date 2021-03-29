UTRGV baseball rallies past Dallas Baptist

DALLAS, Texas (KVEO) — The Vaqueros baseball team scored five late runs to come from behind and beat the Dallas Baptist University Patriots, a team receiving votes in the latest USA Today Coaches and NCBWA polls, 5-4 on Sunday at Horner Ballpark.

Diaz led the Vaqueros (12-12) offensively by going a season-high tying 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Ochoa finished 2-for-4 with a career-high tying two RBI and a career-high tying two runs scored. Graduate student Andy Atwood drew a career-high tying three walks and scored a run.

UTRGV plays 14 of its next 15 games at home, starting Tuesday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as part of the South Texas Showdown, at 6 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.