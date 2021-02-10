UTRGV Baseball pegged as favorites to win WAC

EDINBURG (KVEO) – WAC Head Coaches selected UTRGV Baseball as favorites to repeat as WAC champions.

The Vaqueros received four out of a possible 10 votes amongst WAC coaches, narrowly edging out Grand Canyon and Sacramento St. who both received three. New Mexico St. finished fourth in preseason voting.

Graduate Students Conrado Diaz, Joseph Impeduglia and Christian Sepulveda were voted as a part of the preseason All-WAC team as well. Diaz is also featured on the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award watch list, which features just 60 catchers nationwide.

Despite an unfinished 2020 season, the Vaqueros return to the 2021 season as defending WAC champions. In 2019, UTRGV finished with a 19-8 record, good for a tie for first place with New Mexico St. and California Baptist.

The 2021 season opens with a three-game home series against Lamar starting on Friday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.