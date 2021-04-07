UTRGV Baseball falls to Texas State in front of sellout crowd

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley baseball team fell to the Texas State University Bobcats 7-4 in front of a sellout crowd of 1,175 on Tuesday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

The Vaqueros scored their runs in the fourth, loading the bases on three-straight one-out walks, setting up a three-run double by graduate student Conrado Diaz. After a wild pitch moved Diaz to third, junior Freddy Rojas Jr. lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 4.

That’s where the score stayed until the eighth. The Bobcats loaded the bases on an error and two walks against junior Zach De Leon. A run scored on a two-out wild pitch, and then Will Hollis hit a two-run single to make the score 7-4.

That made a winner of Otto Wofford, who pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Tristan Stivors pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

The Bobcats loaded the bases with nobody out in the first against junior Deryk Serbantez, who responded by getting Bryce Bonner to ground into a double play. That forced in a run to make the score 1-0.

The Bobcats added a run with two outs in the third on an error and then two more in the fourth on a two-run double by Jose Gonzalez.

UTRGV opens up a four-game series against Utah Valley on Friday at 6 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at UTRGV Baseball Stadium at approximately 1,200 fans.