UTRGV Baseball falls in first game of series to Dallas Baptist

DALLAS (KVEO) — Junior Freddy Rojas Jr. homered for the fifth-straight game, but The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros baseball team dropped the opener of a four-game series to the Dallas Baptist University Patriots 10-2 on Thursday at Horner Ballpark.

Rojas hit a solo shot in the ninth inning to complete the scoring. A reigning Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week, Rojas homered in all four games last weekend at Dixie State, including a grand slam, a pair of two-run home runs and a solo shot.

The Vaqueros scored their first run on a home run by graduate student Conrado Diaz, his third of the season, making the score 1-1 in the third.

That was it against Kyle Rich (3-0), who scattered two hits and three walks while striking out eight in 6.0 innings

The Patriots (12-6) pushed across their first run in the second on a single by Austin Bell against senior Kevin Stevens (2-3).

Then, with the score tied in the third, George Specht gave the Patriots the lead for good with a home run to the right field.

Ryan Wrobleski followed with a three-run home run in the fifth to make the score 5-1.

Bell added another RBI-single in the sixth.

In the seventh, Jackson Glenn hit an infield RBI-single, Cole Moore lifted a sacrifice fly, Andrew Benefield drove-in a run with a fielder’s choice, and then Bell brought home a run with a groundout to make the score 10-1.

Bell finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and one run scored. Jace Grady also went 3-for-4, scoring twice.

UTRGV and Dallas Baptist play game two of this four-game series on Friday at 6:30 p.m.