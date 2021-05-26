UTRGV Baseball earns seven all-conference honors

EDINBURG (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team learned on Tuesday that graduate student infielder Andy Atwood and senior pitcher Kevin Stevens are part of the All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) First Team, graduate student outfielder Coleman Grubbs is part of the All-WAC Second Team, and senior outfielder Jacob Hirsh, junior Vela alum and catcher RJ Ochoa, junior outfielder Freddy Rojas Jr. and postbaccalaureate shortstop Christian Sepulveda are All-WAC Honorable Mention as voted on by the WAC head coaches.

Andy Atwood

During WAC play, Atwood hit .362/.439/.630 with eight home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored and seven stolen bases. In 35 WAC games, he ranked second in the WAC in total bases (80), third in home runs and slugging percentage, tied for sixth in hits (46), ninth in runs scored, and 10th in hitting and on-base percentage.

Kevin Stevens

During WAC play, Stevens went 6-1 with a 2.02 ERA. In nine starts, including two complete games and one shutout, he pitched 62.1 innings, striking out 64 while allowing just 38 hits and 15 walks. Opponents hit .174 off of him. Stevens ranked second in the WAC in strikeouts, opponents’ batting average and innings pitched, third in ERA, wins, and fewest home runs allowed (two), fourth in batters struck out looking (16), seventh in fewest hits allowed (38), and 10th in fewest doubles allowed (six). He earned Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and WAC Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing a one-hit shutout against Northern Colorado on May 14.

Coleman Grubbs

During WAC play, Grubbs hit .357/.436/.581 with four home runs, nine doubles, four triples, 17 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases. In 34 WAC games, he ranked first in the WAC in triples, tied for first in fielding percentage (1.000), tied for fifth in total bases (75), tied for sixth in hits (46), seventh in runs scored and slugging percentage, and 13th in hitting.

Jacob Hirsh

During WAC play, Hirsh hit .333/.353/.560 with three home runs, eight doubles, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, four stolen bases, and five outfield assists. In 28 WAC games (22 starts), he ranked tied for first in the WAC in sacrifice flies (five), tied for fourth in sacrifice bunts (four), and 23rd in hitting.

RJ Ochoa

During WAC play, Ochoa hit .301/.341/.482 with four home runs, three doubles, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, and three stolen bases. In 25 WAC games (22 starts), he ranked tied for sixth in the WAC in would-be base stealers thrown out with seven, just three shy of the conference lead. Defensively, Ochoa posted a .989 fielding percentage. He was also 40th in the WAC in hitting.

Freddy Rojas Jr.

A two-time Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week, during WAC play, Rojas hit .283/.387/.500 with seven home runs, five doubles, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and one stolen base. In 34 WAC games, he ranked tied for fourth in the WAC in home runs.

Christian Sepulveda

During WAC play, Sepulveda hit .248/.350/.308 with five doubles, one triple, 20 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. In 35 WAC games, he ranked fourth in the WAC in stolen bases.

UTRGV opens the WAC Tournament as the No. 3 seed with a first-round matchup against No. 6 seed Utah Valley on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Hohokam Stadium.