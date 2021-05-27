UTRGV Baseball drops WAC Tournament matchup to Sacramento State

MESA, AZ (KVEO) – The third-seeded University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Baseball team dropped its Western Athletic Conference Tournament matchup to second-seeded Sacramento State 9-5 Thursday night.

The Vaqueros played from behind most of the game.

After falling to a 5-0 deficit in the first inning, UTRGV battled back with an RBI double by Senior Elijah Alexander.

Trailing 8-1 in the eighth, RBIs from Sophomore Deigo Ramirez and Senior Jacob Hirsh cut the lead to just three. The Hornets added one insurance run to increase their advantage to 9-5.

With the loss, UTRGV will face at least one elimination game with the potential for a second if certain outcomes fall into place.

If Grand Canyon wins its matchup against New Mexico St., UTRGV will face the winner of Seattle University and New Mexico State’s elimination game.

If New Mexico St. defeats Grand Canyon, UTRGV will face Seattle University at 1 p.m. on Friday. The winner of this matchup will then face Grand Canyon at 5 p.m.