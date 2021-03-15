UTRGV baseball drops series finale at Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros baseball team, who received votes in the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll, dropped the finale of a four-game series to the Grand Canyon University Antelopes 5-2 on Sunday at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.

The Vaqueros (9-6, 2-2 WAC) got off to a good start, taking a first inning lead on a ground-rule RBI-double by graduate student Andy Atwood.

The Antelopes (5-9-1, 2-2 WAC) tied the game in the second on a sacrifice fly by Ryland Zaborowski before taking the lead when Tyler Wilson stole home as part of a double steal.

The Antelopes extended their lead to 3-1 on a two-out triple by Elijah Buries in the third.

The Vaqueros got one back in the fifth on an RBI-double by junior Darian Luper, but Coen Wynne (1-0) came on in relief and pitched 3.2 hitless innings, striking out two.

UTRGV is back in action at the new No. 12 Texas on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.