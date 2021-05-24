UTRGV Baseball drops game 3 against Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros baseball team dropped the second game of a doubleheader against the Sacramento State Hornets 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday at John Smith Field.

The Vaqueros (28-24, 19-15 WAC) jumped on the board right away as junior Freddy Rojas Jr. launched his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the first.

Sophomore Diego Ramirez lifted a sacrifice fly in the third to put the Vaqueros up 3-0.

Then, after the Hornets (34-19, 22-13 WAC) got one back on a two-out Ryan Walstad single in the third, postbaccalaureate student Christian Sepulveda brought home a run with a double-play ball to give the Vaqueros a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Graduate student Kevin Palm pitched well in relief, striking out a career-high six in 4.0 innings.

The only run Palm allowed came on a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh.

That started a streak of four-straight innings with a run for the Hornets, as Steven Moretto hit a home run in the eighth and Matt Smith hit a two-out RBI-single in the ninth.

The Vaqueros regained the lead in the top of the tenth on a sacrifice fly by senior Jacob Hirsh against Jack Zalasky (7-2).

In the bottom of the inning, though, the Hornets loaded the bases with one out against junior Tyler Kisner (0-3), setting up a walk-off two-run single by Keith Torres.

UTRGV and Sacramento State wrap up the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m.