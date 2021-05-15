UTRGV baseball delayed due to weather, will play doubleheader Sunday

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV baseball team was scheduled to play game 3 in a 4-game series against Northern Colorado today at 4 p.m. however due to severe thunderstorms that created unplayable conditions, the game has been moved to Sunday at 10 a.m.

The originally scheduled game for 12 p.m. on Sunday will now be the second of a doubleheader, and final game of the series.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game can instead use their tickets for Sunday’s doubleheader.

This series is the last home series for the Vaqueros (26-21, 17-12 WAC). Next, UTRGV travels to Sacramento State to finish the regular season with a 4-game series beginning May 20th.