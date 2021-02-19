Closing or Delays

UTRGV Baseball cancels weekend series

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced this afternoon that its series against Lamar has been canceled.

The Vaqueros were scheduled to host a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and a single game Sunday at noon at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

The cancellation comes after a positive test and contact tracing within the Lamar baseball program.

There is no word on if the games will be made up at a later date.

UTRGV is still scheduled to play at Baylor in Waco on Monday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.

