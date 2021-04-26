UTRGV Baseball bats come alive in win over Seattle U

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team defeated the Seattle U Redhawks 11-4 in game one of a four-game series Friday night at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

The Vaqueros managed to score at least one run in every inning from the third inning through the seventh inning. Graduate student Coleman Grubbs was the catalyst, finishing the day 3-for-4 from the plate and a season-high three runs scored. Graduate Student Andy Atwood finished the day 3-for-4 as well, including a home run, a triple, a walk, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

Senior Kevin Stevens led the line from the mound. The senior finished with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits and two walks.

UTRGV and Seattle U will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Game one will feature just seven innings of play while game two will play a full nine innings.