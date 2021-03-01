UTRGV Baseball avoids series sweep with solid pitching performance

SEATTLE (KVEO)– Sophomores J.C. Ariza and Colten Davis and Junior Deryk Serbantez combined on a two-hit shutout to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team past the University of Washington Huskies 2-0 on Monday at Husky Ballpark.

The Vaqueros lost the first three games of the series but managed to avoid a sweep. This is the Vaqueros’ second-ever victory over the Huskies, having previously defeated them in 2018.

Ariza pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out eight and walking one.

The hit was a single by Noah Hsue in the first, but he was caught stealing. Ramon Bramasco drew the lone walk in the third, after which Ariza retired the last 11 batters he faced.

Davis pitched two perfect innings of relief, striking out three.

Serbantez worked around a one-out single and an error to pitch a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

The Huskies pitchers were almost equal to the task, keeping the Vaqueros off the board until the eighth. Postbaccalaureate student Christian Sepulveda led off the inning with a single off of Dylan Lamb. A sacrifice bunt moved Sepulveda to second. Then, with two outs, junior Vela alum RJ Ochoa doubled down the leftfield line to score Sepulveda.

The Vaqueros added insurance in the ninth as graduate student Conrado Diaz hit a one-out double, setting up pinch-runner and graduate student Elijah Alexander to score on a single by graduate student Andy Atwood.

Diaz finished 3-for-4 while Atwood went 2-for-4.

UTRGV opens up a three-game series against Northern Illinois on Friday at noon at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.