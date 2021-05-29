UTRGV Baseball advances to program’s first WAC Tournament Championship

MESA, AZ (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Baseball team defeated the defending Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament Champion Sacramento State Hornets 10-0 in eight innings to advance to the program’s first-ever WAC Tournament Championship.

The win marked UTRGV Head Coach Derek Matlock’s 100th win as head coach of the Vaqueros.

With a 3-0 lead heading into the seventh inning, the Vaqueros offense erupted, scoring five runs thanks, in part, to a two-run single by graduate student Joseph Impeduglia. Graduate Student Andy Atwood ended the ball game in the bottom of the eighth with a walk-off RBI single.

Atwood finished 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Postbaccalaureate student Christian Sepulveda went 3-for-4 with a career-high-tying three runs scored.

UTRGV will face the top-seeded Grand Canyon University Antelopes at 8 p.m. If the Vaqueros win, they will face the Antelopes on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the WAC Tournament Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.