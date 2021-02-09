UTRGV Baptist Student Ministry builds memorial for late basketball coach Lew Hill

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV Baptist Student Ministry started an on-campus memorial for late basketball coach, Lew Hill, who passed away on Saturday evening.

The group of students gathered around the UTRGV letters at the corner of University Drive and Sugar Road in Edinburg holding signs reading “We love you UTRGV,” as well as drawings of the late basketball coach, flowers, and other memorabilia.

“This was done by the Baptist Student Ministry – they contacted us wanting to pay their respects to Coach Hill,” the UTRGV Athletics Department said in a statement. “It’s an incredible organic display of respect for Coach Hill, his family, our student-athletes and our department.”

The University has not yet announced plans for the remainder of the men’s basketball season, but is expected to announce a interim coach in the coming week.