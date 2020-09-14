UTRGV athletics lift up student-athletes

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Athletes are often perceived as being superhuman, and are idolized by many who only see a glimpse of their life.

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott opened up for the first time about anxiety and depression he experienced at the beginning of the pandemic, tracing it to his brother’s death by suicide. Sports television personality Skip Bayless criticized Prescott on FS1 sports show “Undisputed” for speaking openly about his battle with mental health.

Social media and television personalities around the country reacted. In a way, Bayless generated a conversation about a topic that many think isn’t talked about enough.

“I think Skip Bayless actually kind of helped out this battle that we have in trying to destigmatize mental health issue,” Said Victoria Pena of UTRGV women’s basketball operations. “It showed the world exactly what and why student-athletes and athletes, in general, are afraid of in showing their transparency in that they’re human too and have the same mental health struggles that everybody else has.”

UTRGV strives to keep the conversation about mental health open on their campus, even when COVID19 kept student-athletes away.

“Athletes are kind of put on this pedestal of they’re super humans and they don’t feel those dark emotions that depression can cause,” Said Pena.