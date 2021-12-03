UT Baseball to visit the RGV for the first time in over 50 years

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UT Baseball and UTRGV are set for a home-and-home series in the upcoming 2022 season.

Longhorns Baseball makes the trip to the Rio Grande Valley for the first time since 1971, to play against UTRGV on April 26.

“I know it’s been 51 years, so it’s very exciting to have Texas come down here,” UTRGV head coach Derek Matlock said. “For David Pierce, the head coach at Texas, to do this for us is really solid on his part. They may be number one in the country in the preseason polls, so it’ll be a tough game, but having a big crowd will make it fun having them in our yard. Pierce wants great competition and a great atmosphere and he knows he’s going to have that down here.”

History:

In 1971, then legacy institution University of Texas Pan-American (UTPA), defeated UT in three out of four games that they played in Edinburg that year.

UTPA would keep things rolling when they faced the Longhorns again in May of that year, defeating them on their own turf in Austin.

Present:

The home-and-home series for the 2022 season see the teams face-off in Austin on April 5 and the rematch later that month in Edinburg.

UTRGV played against UT in the 2021 season one time in Ausin, and were defeated 15-2.

The entire UTRGV Baseball schedule can be found here.