UIL baseball area round schedules

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) — The UIL baseball state area round starts this week for teams across the Rio Grande Valley. Schedules for all matchups can be found below.

Games are subject to change due to inclement weather. Any updates or schedule changes can be emailed to: kveo-sports@nexstar.tv.

6A:

Harlingen v. Eagle Pass

Game 1: Friday May 14 NISD Field 1 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 5 NISD Field 1 1:00 p.m., game 3 to follow if needed

La Joya v. Stevens

Game 1: Friday May 14 Laredo Veterans Field 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 15 Laredo Veterans Field 1:00 p.m. (game 3 to follow if necessary)

United South v. Vela

Game 1: Thursday May 13 Roma High School 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 14 Roma High School 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday May 15 Robstown High School TBD (if needed)

Brennan v. Los Fresnos

Game 1: Thursday May 13 Robstown High School 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 14 Robstown High School 4:30 p.m. (game 3 to follow if necessary)

5A:

Brownsville Veterans Memorial v. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

Game 1: Thursday May 13 Brownsville Veterans High School 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 15 Cabaniss High School 12:00 p.m. (game 3 to follow if necessary)

McAllen v. Corpus Christi Ray

Game 1: Thursday May 13 Unitrade Stadium 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 15 Unitrade Stadium time TBD (game 3 to follow if necessary)

Carroll v. Brownsville Porter

Game 1: Thursday May 13 CC Cabaniss High School 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 15 Porter High School 2:00 p.m. (game 3 to follow if necessary)

Gregory Portland v. Sharyland:

Game 1: Thursday May 13 Sharyland High School 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 14 Gregory Portland High School 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday May 15 Falfurrias High School 1:00 p.m.

4A:

Raymondville v. Hondo

Game 1: Thursday May 13 Ingleside High School 5:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 14 Ingleside High School 4:30 p.m. (game 3 to follow if necessary)

3A

Lyford v. Bishop

Game 1: Thursday May 13 Bishop High School 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 14 Lyford High School 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday May 15 Bishop High School 2:00 p.m.

Santa Rosa v. Banquete

1-Game Playoff: Thursday May 13 Banquete High School 6:00 p.m.

Hebbronville v. Progreso

1-Game Playoff: Thursday May 13 Hebbronville High School 7:00 p.m.