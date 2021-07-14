TXQB returns to the RGV for Beach and Ball camp

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Beach and ball is back…. TXQB coaches are in the Valley this week for the annual camp.

“We tried to do it and it kind of held on to the end but we weren’t able to make it happen so that was our first summer not doing it.”

After an untraditional pandemic season… the camp returns for its ninth year hosting in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We’ve just been practicing game—like situations, got a great workout with Bryan. It’s really different with him not being from here so it’s a different type of workout, a lot of fun.”

One of the greatest to come out of St. Jo attended this camp in its inaugural year… Kai Monie, receiver for the longhorns.

“It all stays in the same family. We’re the st. Jo family and with him doing that it feels like there’s a pathway for us that are below him.”

Brian Thiebold is a quarterback coach in dripping springs, he owns TXQB and travels from Austin to work with QBS and receivers ahead of football season.

“One of the fun things about this camp is these QBS bring their won receiver so these are their teammates that they play with.”

It’s also a chance for Central Texas and South Texas to work on their skills together—

“I brought my brother with me so we’re over here trying to create the connection, the Cristiano connection of course, and it’s just gonna put us in the right place for the season.”

And when they’re done ball’in—they go beach’in.

“Our heart in this is to give kids kind of a really great workout experience leading into football season and to give those families time at the beach a one last go-around before football gets started so it’s been a really cool deal.”