Two former RGV student-athletes help lift Texas Rowing to first-ever national championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (KVEO) – The University of Texas Longhorns rowing team fought their way through a two-hour weather delay and a final-race deficit to win the program’s first-ever NCAA National Championship.

On that Longhorn team are former McAllen Memorial Mustang Kathia Nitsch and former St. Joseph Academy Bloodhound Maria Valencia.

The gap between Texas and first place was 60 points heading into final race day on Sunday.

The Longhorns broke ahead in the final 500 meters and crossed the finish line with a time of 6:17.3.