Two former Aggie baseball players transfer to UTRGV

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) — On Monday two former Texas A&M Aggie Baseball players announced they would be transferring to UTRGV. They will be using their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduate transfer outfielder Bryan Sturges started in 10 games for the Aggies in 2021, batting .208 (10-for-48) with two runs, one double, eight RBI, and five walks. Sturges went 3-for-5 in the series finale win over Xavier in February. He had a huge bases-clearing pinch-hit three-RBI double at Globe Life Field against UT Arlington in May to cut the lead to one.

Cameron Blake, also a graduate transfer outfielder started in 13 games for the Aggies in 2020 before the season was cut short. He went 9 for .39 with seven runs, one home run, and six walks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!