Two former Aggie baseball players transfer to UTRGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) — On Monday two former Texas A&M Aggie Baseball players announced they would be transferring to UTRGV. They will be using their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduate transfer outfielder Bryan Sturges started in 10 games for the Aggies in 2021, batting .208 (10-for-48) with two runs, one double, eight RBI, and five walks. Sturges went 3-for-5 in the series finale win over Xavier in February. He had a huge bases-clearing pinch-hit three-RBI double at Globe Life Field against UT Arlington in May to cut the lead to one.

Cameron Blake, also a graduate transfer outfielder started in 13 games for the Aggies in 2020 before the season was cut short. He went 9 for .39 with seven runs, one home run, and six walks.