Toros use late goal to steal a point at San Antonio FC

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) – Juan Carlos Azocar’s 89th-minute bicycle kick gave Rio Grande Valley FC a 1-1 draw with San Antonio FC on Saturday night.

RGV FC Goalkeeper Tyler Deric matched a career high with nine saves to keep the Toros in the game.

San Antonio FC took the early advantage with a 40th-minute goal by forward Marcus Epps. After dropping to 10 men in the 80th-minute due to a red card, San Antonio FC went on the defensive.

The Toros managed to equalize when Adrian Diz Pie redirected a cross into the box, allowing Azocar to send the ball to the back of the net with an acrobatic flip.

The draw gives Toros their tenth point of the season, giving RGV FC their best start to a season through the group’s first five games.

RGV FC will look to take the momentum into their final game of a three-game road trip. The Toros will head to Miami for a matchup against Miami FC on Sunday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m.