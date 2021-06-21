Toros settle for one point in third edition of South Texas Derby

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) – RGV FC Toros earned one point following a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC Saturday night.

San Antonio took an early lead following a 13th-minute goal from Justin Dhillon.

The rest of the first half belonged to the Toros.

Consuming over 61 percent of possession in the first half, RGV FC equalized in just after the 23-minute mark on a goal by forward Christian Sorto. The Toros managed to keep the pressure on San Antonio, sending two more shots on goal before halftime.

The second half was a game of “what if.”

Shortly after the start of the second half, Toros forward Alexis Cerritos sent a ringing shot on goal, but San Antonio keeper Matt Cardone managed the save.

Despite an onslaught of pressure throughout the half, RGV FC settled for a draw to improve to 5-2-2 on the season.

The Toros finished with 12 total shots, including three on target. The RGV FC defense held San Antonio to just one shot one target, maintaining over 57 percent of the possession throughout the match.

RGV FC returns to H-E-B Park on Friday, June 25 to host FC Tulsa. Kickoff is set at 7:30 p.m. CST. see more matchday information, visit www.rgvfc.com.