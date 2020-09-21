TOROS POSTPONE MATCHUP WITH NEW MEXICO

EDINBURG, Texas (Monday, Sept. 21, 2020) – Rio Grande Valley FC and New Mexico have collaboratively decided to postpone the match between both clubs that was previously scheduled for Wednesday, September 23.

The decision to postpone the match was concluded following one of the club’s covered persons testing positive for COVID-19. The club continues to work closely with local health authorities.

Due to the duration of the regular season, the United Soccer League along with both clubs are examining how and when to move forward with the rescheduled match. More information will be announced as it is made available.

The matchup between RGV FC and Austin Bold FC has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 30 with kickoff set for 8 p.m. CST at H-E-B Park. Fans are able to purchase tickets online at www.rgvfc.com.