Toros fans bring the energy as RGV FC defeat OKC 4-2 at home

EDINBURG(KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley FC (2-9-3) defeated OKC Energy FC (1-8-7) on Saturday night, 4-2. The Toros scored 2+ goals for the first time this 2020 season, three in the first half.

RGV FC kicked off the match with three first-half goals within six minutes as Ian Hoffmann sent a chipped ball to Kembo Kibato. Kibato then sent an inside cross to inside the box where he connected with Kyle Edwards. Edwards turned and sent the ball hitting the lower left post to the back of the net scoring the quickest home goal for the 2020 campaign and his third straight goal, 1-0.

OKC struck in the 12th minute equalizing after Cordell Cato scored after receiving a through ball from Jose Hernandez, 1-1. RGV FC doubled it after Isidro Martinez went up for a set-piece situation sending the ball into the box. OKC defender headed out to clear the ball but Juan Carlos Azocar struck with a header to get behind, scoring his first goal with the club in the 39th minute, 2-1.

In the 43rd minute, Deshane Beckford went up on a counterattack taking on the goalkeeper sending the ball to goal but Joseph Amico attempted to clear the shot but scored an own goal, 3-1.

In the second half, RGV FC made it four goals following a corner kick where Martinez managed to connect with Kibato. He then sent a one touch pass to Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. and he then sent a curling shot to the top right corner of the goal in the 67th minute, 4-1.

OKC did not want to head back home with a lone goal and Jonathan Brown sent a shot following a set-piece situation to the top left corner, 4-2.

James Murphy had several dangerous shots that tested OKC’s keeper but fell short on putting them behind. The most dangerous was early on in the 7th minute he sent a long shot from outside the box but was sent too high.

In the 58th minute, Martinez sent a bomb from outside the box where Cody Laurendi had to stretch out to block the attempt. Three minutes later, Martinez struck again and Laurendi deflected the shot out.

One last threat by the young 20-year-old, Kibato sent a left-footed shot from outside the box but the goalkeeper saved the attempt in the 84th minute.

RGV FC concluded the 2020 season with 19 total shots, 12 on target while winning 50.6% of the duels. OKC totaled 12 shots, four on target with 49.4% duels won.

The offensive efforts for the club was well diverse as both Edwards and Murphy led with four total shots and two shots on target. Kibato contributed two assists and totaled three key passes.

Kyle Adams totaled four clearances, two interceptions and two blocks. Robert Coronado totaled three tackles, three clearances and four interceptions. Kyle Ihn faced the Energy for the first time this season and totaled two saves while conceding two goals.

More information will be announced once all regular-season games that have been set for a possible reschedules date pending on this weekend’s results. To see more matchday information, visit www.rgvfc.com.