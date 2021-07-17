Toros earn road win at Orange County FC

IRVINE, CA (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros defeated Orange County FC, 2-0, to claim a big road win.

The win increases the Toros unbeaten streak to three games.

Juan Carlos Azocar wasted no time getting things going for RGV FC, sending a well-crossed pass into the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage two minutes into the game. Following a well-timed run that saw Alexis Cerritos taken down in the box, Rodrigo Lopez sealed the win with an 80th-minute goal from the penalty spot.

RGV FC Keeper Tyler Deric earned his fourth clean sheet of the season. UTRGV Alum Kyle Edwards made his season debut for the Toros as well.

Despite holding less than 47 percent possession, the Toros managed to outshoot Orange County FC 11-7.

The Toros will be back in action on Saturday, July 24, when Austin Bold FC visits H-E-B Park for an 8 p.m. kickoff.