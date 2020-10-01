Toros earn first win of 2020 season in win over Austin Bold FC

EDINBURG, Texas (Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020) – After three weeks of no soccer action, Rio Grande Valley FC (1-9-3) defeated Austin Bold FC (4-4-7) on Wednesday night, 2-0. H-E-B Park welcomed 700+ fans for the first time since the home opener back in March.

RGV FC earned the first win of the 2020 season while also earning the first win against Austin Bold.

The Toros opened the scoring tab when in the 41st minute Isidro Martinez sent a long pass into the box following a set piece. He connected with Kyle Edwards where he headed the ball to the back of the net earning the lead for RGV, 1-0.

During stoppage time of the second half, RGV FC secured the win after a penalty kick was conceded in the 90+8th minute, leaving Diego Restrepo behind and away from Austin’s goal. Jonathan Jimenez was fouled on which caused a penalty that Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. converted by sending it to the top corner of the goal, 2-0.

In the 15th minute, Obregon Jr. sent a left footed shot from outside of the box, but Restrepo saved the attempt. Austin immediately attacked when Alasanne Ates Diouf sent a shot from the left side of the box, but Kyle Ihn deflected it.

Juan Carlos Azocar threatened Austin after sending a right footed shot to the center of the goal but Restrepo deflected it out to a corner kick. During stoppage time, Robert Coronado sent a long shot that went out wide. The Bold threatened the goal for Toros after Ema Twumasi hit the crossbar sending the ball out of threat.

Austin Bold struck early on in the second half after Billy Forbes sent a left footed shot but missed to the left. He struck again three minutes later from outside the box, but the shot was blocked.

Martinez created a dangerous opportunity for the Toros in the 56th minute after he sent a shot to goal and Restrepo managed to let go of the ball allowing Obregon Jr. to recover and send the ball to Edwards. Edwards then sent a left footed shot from the center of the box but was blocked sending the ball to Restrepo.

Azocar made his debut tonight while Kyle Adams made his 60th appearance, 58th start with the Toros.

Overall, RGV FC totaled 10 shots, five on target while being able to win 55.3% of the duels faced. Austin totaled 20 shots, two on target while winning 44.7% of the duels.

Obregon Jr. led the offensive side with four total shots, two on target while creating one opportunity which led to a goal. Edwards totaled three shots, one on target while also creating one opportunity.

Adams totaled eight clearances along with three blocks and one interception. Coronado totaled four tackles, four clearances and three interceptions tonight.

RGV FC return to H-E-B Park in front of a home crowd on Saturday, October 3 as they host OKC Energy FC. Kickoff is set at 8 p.m. CST. Matchup will be broadcasted live nationally on ESPN+.