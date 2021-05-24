Toros’ early mistake leads to first loss of the season

EL PASO, Texas (KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley FC lost its first game of the season, 1-0, to El Paso Locomotive FC Saturday night.

The night went wary right from the start.

Just 18 seconds into the match, RGV FC Goalkeeper Tyler Deric’s failed clearance attempt bounced off Locomotive FC attacker Luis Solignac, deflecting into the back of the net. The goal marked the second-fastest goal scored against the Toros in team history.

A tame first half followed by a scoreless second half drove the rest of the evening. The Toros managed just five total shots compared to 15 shot attempts —two on target— by El Paso.

Despite the loss, the Toros are still enjoying their best start to the season in team history. They’ll look to return to their winning ways when they continue their three-game road trip against San Antonio FC on Saturday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m.