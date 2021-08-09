Toros drop South Texas Showdown matchup to San Antonio FC

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — RGV FC Toros dropped a home matchup against San Antonio FC, 1-2, in Sunday night’s South Texas Showdown.

Despite a 19th minute opener from San Antonio FC, the Toros managed to even the score in the 35th minute thanks to a Juan Carlos Azocar bending strike to the top left corner of the goal. The contest would remain tied heading into halftime.

Despite a flurry of attempts on goal by the Toros in the second half of play, RGV FC relinquished a 58th-minute goal to San Antonio FC to fall to a 1-2 deficit.

The Toros could not regain the tie by full time.

The Toros outshot San Antonio FC 14-6, including five on target to SAFC’s four.

RGV FC will host Colorado Springs on Saturday, Aug. 14, at H-E-B Park in Edinburg. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

To see more matchday information, visit www.rgvfc.com.