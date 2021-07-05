Toros drop inaugural Copa Independencia in second-ever meeting against Monterrey

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — RGV FC dropped its second-ever meeting with Club de Futbol Monterrey, 5-1, in the inaugural Copa Independencia international friendly match Sunday night.

The “Rayados” of Monterrey opened the scoring shortly after the seven-minute mark when Maximiliano Meza sent a shot right past Toros keeper Colin Miller. In the 36th minute, Monterrey’s Arturo Gonzalez netted the second goal of the night. Five minutes later, Gonzalez collected his brace, scoring his second goal of the night.

Down 4-0 late in the second half, the Toros managed their first and only goal of the night thanks to a Carter Manley finish.

The Rayados netted one final goal in stoppage time to end the evening’s festivities.

RGV FC returns to USL play on Wednesday, July 7, as they face Austin Bold FC on the road. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm CST. To see more matchday information, visit www.rgvfc.com.